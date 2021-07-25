Menu

Newcastle United striker set to leave Magpies

According to recent reports, Newcastle United striker Elias Sorensen is heading for the Magpies’ exit.

Sorensen, 21, joined Newcastle United’s youth academy in 2016 following a switch from Danish side HB Koge’s under-19’s side.

Since arriving in England’s North East, the young Scandinavian striker has struggled to force his way into the club’s first-team plans.

After enduring several loans, including spells with Blackpool, Carlise and most recently Almere City FC, the 21-year-old, who is now in the final 12-months of his contract, is set to join Esberg in a permanent deal.

That’s according to JydskeVestkysten, who claims the striker will return back to his native Denmark and join Esberg ahead of the new 2021-22 season.

Since making his professional debut, the 21-year-old forward has featured in 41 senior matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 11 goals, along the way.

