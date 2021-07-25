Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for PSV forward Noni Madueke this summer.

Reports claim that the Foxes are keen on signing the England youth international, and that he could cost around £20million after catching the eye in the Eredivisie.

Madueke has also been linked with other Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Leeds United and Crystal Palace in recent times, and it now seems Leicester are stepping up their interest.

This could be of interest to Tottenham fans as well, with Madueke coming through their club as a youngster before leaving to pursue first-team football abroad, as the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have in the past.

Leicester have often done well to sign up-and-coming talent in the transfer market before other clubs discover them, and have sold players like Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire for a huge profit later on.

Madueke could be another similar sort of signing and his arrival could be even more important if Leicester end up losing James Maddison to Arsenal.