A recent tweet, which is currently doing the rounds, appears to show Derby County manager and former Manchester United great Wayne Rooney partying with an unknown blonde.

The images were first captured and circulated via the popular photo messaging app Snapchat but have since found their way onto Twitter.

The series of photographs depict Rooney in a nightclub kissing the same blonde female he is later pictured with again while appearing to be too drunk to keep himself awake.

Leopards and spots springs to mind.