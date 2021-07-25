Wayne Rooney’s name has been trending on Twitter today after pictures appearing to show the former England captain asleep in a bedroom with two blondes were shared.

In the snaps, Rooney, or a man who looks remarkably like him, can be seen snoozing on a chair fully clothed while one women grabs a selfie and another lays on a bed behind them.

The pictures seem to have been taken from Snapchat where one was captioned: “Sleepy Wayne”.

Another image, titled “Mooney Rooney” appears to show a woman in small underwear pushing her bum towards the ex-striker, who looks out for the count.

This is harassment & intrusion of privacy, imagine genders were switched & Wayne Rooney was a female & this was a man taking & sharing these pictures ? This needs to be investigated by the police not only by Coleen Rooney ? But you’re not ready for that conversation.????? pic.twitter.com/jVxXx7gyWF — Mr B (@mrbhalili) July 25, 2021

It is not clear when the photos were taken, while there is some uncertainty over the location too.

A rumour spread on social media claiming the snaps were the result of a night out in Barrow.

However, some Twitter users believe another photo from the series, which depicts Rooney kissing a blonde, was taken in London’s China White nightclub, due to the distinctive logo displayed in lights behind the action shot.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is currently the manager of Derby County.