Paris Saint-Germain are the odds-on favourites for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Ligue 1 giants are currently priced at 1/2 to be Pogba’s next destination, while Ladbrokes are also offering offs of 12/1 that the France international makes a surprise move to rivals Manchester City.

It’s hard to imagine Man Utd would let Pogba join one of their biggest rivals, so it makes sense that PSG are some way ahead of them in the running, as per the latest odds.

Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also listed by Ladbrokes as potential destinations for Pogba, who has had a mixed spell at Old Trafford since joining in 2016.

Despite clearly being a world class player, the 28-year-old has never quite looked at home in this team and his lack of consistency has been a problem for him, often making him a target for the wrath of fans and pundits.

Pogba could, however, shine at a team like PSG, who tend to dominate the French top flight, and who have a number of other world class players in their squad who could make life a bit easier for Pogba.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “United look set to lose a key player just weeks before the start of the new season, and all eyes will now be on the exit-bound Pogba’s replacement.”

Paul Pogba next club odds (Ladbrokes)

PSG – 1/2

Juventus – 5/2

Real Madrid – 9/2

Bayern Munich – 6/1

Man City – 12/1