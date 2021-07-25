Pundit predicts Leeds United approach for Liverpool attacker

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips, who now works as a footballing pundit, has predicted that Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will make a transfer approach for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

Despite enjoying a hugely successful spell with Liverpool Origi, 26, is expected to be one of the club’s players to be moved on this summer.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2014 following an £11.3m move from French side Bordeaux, the Belgium international has gone on to feature in 157 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 49 goals, along the way.

Despite always being a fringe player, Origi will forever be written in Merseyside folklore following his goalscoring heroics during his side’s 2018-19 Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

However, with Jurgen Klopp now looking to lead the club in a new direction and with just 12-months left on his current deal, according to The Athletic, the Reds will listen to offers, within the region of £15m – £20m, for the striker, this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, when asked about the prospect of Leeds United, who are rumoured to be in the hunt for a new forward, making an approach for Origi, Phillips believes it’s a real possibility.

“Yeah, I think so,” Phillips said. “We saw with Bamford last season, at the end he looked tired. He wasn’t the same player he was earlier in the season.

“That comes from playing too much football. They might look for a player who could play wide and through the middle.

“Maybe someone like Divock Origi. Maybe Leeds could nick in and get him from Liverpool. At that price? Certainly.

“With the time left in the window, I think we will see Leeds move for him, or a player like that.”