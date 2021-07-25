Rafa Benitez urged to sign familiar Leicester City star for Everton

Every big club will have a recruitment department that covers the world, but sometimes a manager just wants a player they are familiar with.

Rafa Benitez has worked at many clubs over his career and that means he’s worked with hundreds of players, but a report from Transfer Tavern has indicated his could go back to his Newcastle days to find another addition for his Everton squad.

They spoke to former defender Michael Ball about potential targets, and he thinks that Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez could be the perfect addition for Benitez this summer:

“That could be a good addition because it can give us a different sort of attacking threat going forward if our Plan A isn’t working. He can play across anywhere in the front three like Richarlison can.

“He’s got quality and he’s got experience in the Premier League, so to me that sort of ticks all the boxes.”

Perez is certainly experienced in the Premier League although he did only manage to score two goals last season, so Everton fans would need the manager to find a way to get him back to his best if he did sign this summer.

It’s also possible that his reduced contributions last season would mean that Leicester might be more likely to let him go, so this could make sense if Rafa is interested.