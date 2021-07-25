Report claims Man United star has turned down Barcelona transfer to stay and fight for his place

Sometimes it’s tempting to write off a player if they don’t have a positive first season, but you do have to wonder if Man United would gain much by getting rid of Donny van de Beek this summer.

Of course his debut season was largely a disappointment despite the occasional moment of quality, but it’s easy to forget that he is human and it can’t have been an easy team to settle in.

The covid-19 pandemic ensured he was playing in front of early stadiums and there won’t have been any chances to settle or get to know his new area, while he had also been at Ajax since 2008 before that summer move so it was a big change.

A report from The Daily Mail via Goal has indicated that he’s turned down the chance to join Barcelona this summer, so he now looks set to stay at Old Trafford and battle for his spot next season.

That is an attitude to be admired, while the ongoing uncertainty with Paul Pogba should ensure that there are more chances in the first team next season.

If he has another disastrous season then it may be time to admit he’s not up to the task, but it’s still too early to write him off and it will be interesting to see if he can step up and contribute next year.