Report claims West Ham have made a bid for Man City midfielder

We are seeing a rise of “groups” within football as several clubs share the same owners, and it often means players can be contracted to a big club for years without making it anywhere close to the first team.

Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera actually signed for Manchester City back in 2017, but he’s yet to play a game for the club and he’s been out on loan three times since then.

Some of his more impressive performances have come in Spain for Huesca and Granada, while he’s shown he’s a good all-round midfielder who’s also capable of scoring a few screamers each season.

Talksport have quoted a report from FUTVE today which indicates that West Ham have made an offer to Man City for the player, and he does look like an interesting signing.

He’s still only 23 but he’s a regular for his country and he has over 200 senior appearances under his belt already, while his lack of playing time for City doesn’t really matter as he was never signed to be part of the first team.

What isn’t clear is how much the bid is worth or how close a deal actually is, but it’s another one to watch for Hammers fans.