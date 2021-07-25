Roma and Arsenal struggling to reach agreement for midfielder

According to recent reports, Premier League side Arsenal is struggling to reach an agreement with Roma over a possible summer transfer for midfielder Granit Xhaka.

That’s according to a recent report from Il Tempo, who claims Jose Mourinho’s side are prepared to offer the Gunners £15m – five million pounds short of the Londoners’ asking price.

Xhaka, 28, joined Arsenal in 2016 following a £40.5m switch from German side Borussia Monchengladbach.

Since his arrival in the country’s capital, the industrious midfielder has gone on to feature in 220 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 33 goals, along the way.

Despite still having two years left on his contract, recent speculation has suggested the Switzerland international could be offloaded as Mikel Arteta rebuilds his squad ahead of next season.

It has been heavily reported that the 28-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Mourinho, who is also hoping to turn his new club’s on-field fortunes around.

Il Tempo claim that despite the heavy interest, the Rome club are struggling to meet Arsenal’s transfer valuation and will need to cough up another five million if they’re to finally get a deal across the line.