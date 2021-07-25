“Talks are ongoing” – Solskjaer sends message to Pogba as he provides update on his Man United future

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on Paul Pogba’s situation amid ongoing transfer speculation surrounding the France midfielder.

The Red Devils may have reason to worry about Pogba’s future as he now has just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, with top clubs around Europe surely likely to be keeping an eye on his situation.

There has also been recent speculation from Sky Sports that Pogba is looking increasingly unlikely to sign a new deal with Man Utd.

Pogba has been at United since 2016 and hasn’t always managed to find his best form in his time in the Premier League, though he’s still produced some fine moments that show how important he can be to Solskjaer’s side.

Discussing Pogba’s situation, Solskjaer made it clear he wants the 28-year-old to stay, as he says discussions are ongoing, though he didn’t provide much more detail than that.

“Talks are ongoing between Paul’s representative and the club representatives all the dialogue I’ve had with Paul is that he’s looking forward to the season,” the Norwegian tactician is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“There’s always speculation about Paul, the talks between Paul and his representatives, I’m not in the detail of every single one, I’ve got nothing to say really, about that.

“There’s always speculation about Paul and always clubs being interested and we’ve seen Paul at his best, Paul knows what we feel about it and I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can continue working together.”