Tottenham are reportedly preparing a €25million transfer offer Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard.

The talented 21-year-old really caught the eye with the Danish national team at Euro 2020 this summer, helping them on an impressive run to the semi-finals of the competition.

MORE: Tottenham battling Arsenal for signing of classy Argentine

Now it seems reports in Italy think Spurs could be preparing to make a bid for Damsgaard, though it’s suggested that their opening offer of €25m won’t be enough to get a deal done.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and if Tottenham are willing to up their offer for the youngster at some point in the future.

Damsgaard looks a bright prospect for the future, so even if he’s currently a little inexperienced, something over €25m could end up being a sound investment in the long run.

Spurs look in need of fresh faces this summer after looking a bit flat for much of last term, which led them to hire Nuno Espirito Santo replace Jose Mourinho.

The former Wolves boss will want to put his own stamp on this squad, however, and a signing like Damsgaard could be a good start.