Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a £40million deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

The France international has been one of the finest defensive players in Europe for a number of years now, and he seems ideal to strengthen Man Utd’s back line.

It’s been a good few weeks now that we’ve heard increasing speculation about Varane possibly moving to Old Trafford, though the Daily Mirror recently suggested there could be an issue over his asking price.

However, according to the Daily Star, an agreement on a £40m fee may now be closer, with the report suggesting the Red Devils are closing in on Varane as they negotiate personal terms.

MUFC supporters will hope this can be concluded soon, with Varane looking ideal to partner Harry Maguire.

The England international has generally been a solid performer for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but he’s been let down on occasion by the inconsistent form of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Varane’s career at the Bernabeu suggests he’ll be a safer pair of hands in that department, with his performances helping Madrid win a whole host of major honours in much of the last decade.