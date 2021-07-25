Video: Arsenal target Houssem Aouar shows his class for Lyon as he starts and finishes a move to score vs Sporting CP

Arsenal spent a lot of last summer trying to decide between Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, and in the end it was Partey who ended up at The Emirates.

Interestingly the two could play as a pairing next season, with Football.London confirming that Arsenal are still looking to sign the Lyon star.

He was in action for Lyon in a game against Sporting CP tonight, and there’s so much to like about this goal:

Pictures from Canal +

So many midfielders just sit back and admire the first pass that he makes to start the attack, but he’s instantly on the move and arrives in the box to finish it off with a lovely calm finish.

That roaming ability could bring something new to Arsenal next season and it could work beautifully if Partey is there to sit and protect, so the fans must be hoping that they push ahead with those plans to bring him in.