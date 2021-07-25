Menu

(Video) Man United’s Eric Bailly hilariously trolls former team mate following reference to WWE powerhouse

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has recorded a hilarious clip of himself endearingly mocking former teammate and current Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The centre-back, who played with Lukaku at Old Trafford from 2017 to 2019, has recorded a segment from the WWE’s latest show, featuring Jordan Omogbehin slamming an opponent.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich dig heels in over Man United target as club offer bumper new deal

Clearly making reference to the powerhouse wrestling resembling Lukaku, Bailly’s video will surely entertain viewers and no doubt spark an equally comical reaction from the Belgian striker.

More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano confirms Borussia Dortmund set to rival Everton for €35m rated Juventus defender
West Ham closing in on transfer deal for former Rangers star
Rafa Benitez urged to sign familiar Leicester City star for Everton

We can’t wait to see how Lukaku gets his own back on Bailly.

More Stories Eric Bailly Romelu Lukaku

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.