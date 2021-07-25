(Video) Man United’s Eric Bailly hilariously trolls former team mate following reference to WWE powerhouse

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has recorded a hilarious clip of himself endearingly mocking former teammate and current Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku.

The centre-back, who played with Lukaku at Old Trafford from 2017 to 2019, has recorded a segment from the WWE’s latest show, featuring Jordan Omogbehin slamming an opponent.

Clearly making reference to the powerhouse wrestling resembling Lukaku, Bailly’s video will surely entertain viewers and no doubt spark an equally comical reaction from the Belgian striker.

We can’t wait to see how Lukaku gets his own back on Bailly.