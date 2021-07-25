Video: Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo scores a great toe-poke for Japan vs Mexico in the Olympics

Olympic football may not be seen as a big deal for a lot of the European countries, but it’s absolutely massive for some and Japan will be looking to bring home the gold in Tokyo this summer.
They faced a tough test against Mexico this afternoon, but they did get off to the perfect start after this strike from Real Madrid’s Takefusa Kubo:
It looks like he actually goes for a toe-poke with the left foot rather than sweeping it with his right, but it’s a great finish when he’s got a defender diving in to make the block.