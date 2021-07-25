Menu

West Ham poised to complete the signing of talented goalkeeper after successful trial period

There simply isn’t room for every young player at a club to make it into the first team, but that also means that some genuine talents are going to fall through the cracks.

Rangers have lost several youth players this summer at the end of their contracts, and it appears that young keeper Brian Kinnear will be the next player to find a cub down south.

A report from The Daily Record has confirmed that he was poised to sign for Birmingham City, but then an offer to go on trial with West Ham came in.

It appears that everything went well with that, and it’s now believed that he’s signed a contract with the Hammers and he should be announced as a signing fairly soon.

He’s still only 20 and it’s unlikely that he’ll push for a first-team role this season, but it will be interesting to see if he goes out on loan or if he plays with the U23 side initially after arriving.

