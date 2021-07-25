West Ham United monitoring prolific Saints striker

According to a recent claim from ExWHUemployee, West Ham United are interested in signing Southampton striker Danny Ings.

Ings, 29, is understood to be pushing for a move away from Southampton after refusing to sign a new contract.

Despite being linked with a host of clubs, including both Manchester sides, recent reports have suggested there are other teams monitoring the 29-year-old’s situation – one of which being David Moyes’ Hammers.

Following the departure of striker Sebastien Haller last winter, Moyes still hasn’t signed a new striker.

ExWHUemployee believes one of the forwards on the Scotsman’s shortlist is former Liverpool forward Ings.

Since making his professional debut all the way back in 2009, Ings has gone on to feature in 284 senior matches, racking up an impressive 101 goals and 28 assists, in all competitions.