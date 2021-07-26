It appears that Sheffield United may have done themselves a disservice over their transfer demands for keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, with Arsenal preparing to shop elsewhere.
Mikel Arteta evidently isn’t sold on Bernd Leno’s prowess between the sticks for the Gunners, and to that end, a move for England international, Ramsdale, was being looked at.
However, it’s believed that the Blades wanted around £40m for his services, and that’s a price that Arsenal aren’t willing to pay.
The Daily Express report that they’re likely to turn their attentions to West Bromwich Albion’s highly-rated custodian, Sam Johnstone, instead, with the expectation being that he will be a much cheaper acquisition than Ramsdale.
It isn’t clear if the Ramsdale deal is dead in the water just yet, but clearly Arteta isn’t going to be held to ransom over and transfers.
Whoever does end up signing on the dotted line will arguably be given every chance to establish themselves.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Why a disservice? Our aim is promotion and Rammers is a key to that. We Blades are sick znd tired of our club giving way our best players. We are not here to help Arsenal or anyone else.
Do me a favour,we sold Martinez to Villa for £20 mill,
£40 mill is just pure greed😡