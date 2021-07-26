It appears that Sheffield United may have done themselves a disservice over their transfer demands for keeper, Aaron Ramsdale, with Arsenal preparing to shop elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta evidently isn’t sold on Bernd Leno’s prowess between the sticks for the Gunners, and to that end, a move for England international, Ramsdale, was being looked at.

MORE: Liverpool wanted three Real Madrid stars

However, it’s believed that the Blades wanted around £40m for his services, and that’s a price that Arsenal aren’t willing to pay.

The Daily Express report that they’re likely to turn their attentions to West Bromwich Albion’s highly-rated custodian, Sam Johnstone, instead, with the expectation being that he will be a much cheaper acquisition than Ramsdale.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea preparing to let star move on loan to Arsenal after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel Done deal: Arsenal confirm season-long loan deal for promising forward Manchester United make decision over forward amid transfer links

It isn’t clear if the Ramsdale deal is dead in the water just yet, but clearly Arteta isn’t going to be held to ransom over and transfers.

Whoever does end up signing on the dotted line will arguably be given every chance to establish themselves.