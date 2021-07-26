Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Barcelona are preparing to activate a secret plan for Antoine Griezmann if they’re forced to keep the Frenchman at the club.

President, Joan Laporta, is going his upmost to rid the first-team squad of any dead wood, whilst also sacrificing some big earners so that the club can register their new signings and re-register Lionel Messi once he has signed his new contract.

In Griezmann’s case, however, no one appears to want to sign the French World Cup winner, meaning that Laporta is having to consider a worst case scenario.

According to L’Equipe cited by the Daily Express, the Catalans have contacted both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur to alert them of Griezmann’s availability, albeit that it’s believed the player himself will only consider a return to Atletico Madrid if he is to leave the Camp Nou outfit.

Sport report that more players will need to have their salaries reduced as that’s the only way to be able to keep Griezmann in situ.