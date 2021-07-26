The closer we get to the new La Liga season, the more urgent it becomes for Barcelona to ensure that Lionel Messi’s new contract gets signed, something they’re hopeful of finally being able to announce shortly.

According to Sport and cited by Football Espana, plans are in place to have everything tied up within seven days, however, the situation whereby the club can’t register the Argentine to play will remain, unless they’re able to sell some stars and reduce the wages of others.

MORE: Liverpool wanted to sign three Real Madrid stars

Joan Laporta’s time at the helm the second time around has been fraught to say the least, but the president has always made it a priority to ensure Messi stays at Barcelona.

It’s believed the deal would be for five years and at 50 percent of his current wages, but would include a two-year stint in MLS, probably at Inter Miami, before an ambassadorial role in his final year.

More Stories / Latest News €50m transfer expected to be announced in hours as Man United and selling club finalise paperwork ‘They will not hinder me’ – Liverpool star has blessing of the club as he plots move away and Lazio links emerge West Ham considering bid for Liverpool star as they look to strengthen midfield ranks

Pre-season has already begun for the Catalans with Messi due back soon.

Signing his new contract once he returns will take a lot of the pressure from Laporta’s shoulders, albeit there’s still a huge amount of work to do to ensure the numbers add up.