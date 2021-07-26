Chelsea defender emerges as a €25m option for Spurs as Christian Romero deal continues to drag

You always need to have some backup options in the transfer market, but it does look like Atalanta defender Christian Romero is the priority for Spurs just now:

Tottenham still in negotiation for Cristian Romero but no agreement yet on €55m fee – he’s the priority. 100%. ?? #THFC Plan B: open talks to sign 3 different defenders with same amount. Tomiyasu [€18m], Milenkovic [€15m] and Zouma [€25m]. Caleta-Car, NOT even an option. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

The Italian side are known as a selling club so there’s no doubt the deal will be done if the price is right, but €55m is a lot of money and it would make sense for Spurs to look at alternatives.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic might be the most promising option in that list as he’s looked impressive and he’s mainly cheap because of his contract situation, but Kurt Zouma is also a fascinating option.

He’s been in and out of the Chelsea team for years and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he looked to force an exit, but Roman Abramovich famously doesn’t like to do business with Spurs so surely he would only sanction this if he didn’t think Zouma would be a good signing.

The French defender is pacey and solid but he’s not famous for being composed and showing poise in possession, so his suitability would also depend on what kind of style Spurs look to use next season.