With a few weeks left until the start of the season, the dominoes are starting to fall into place for most Premier League teams, and one Chelsea star could be on the verge of making a move to London rivals, Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has two of his attackers – Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette – in the final 12 months of their contracts and, to that end, he may consider looking to move the pair on.

In so doing, that would allow the Gunners to bring in Chelsea star, Tammy Abraham.

The 23-year-old has fallen well down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, and after having played just 17 minutes under Thomas Tuchel last season, according to the Daily Express, it’s time for him to re-start his career elsewhere.

The Daily Express also note the player’s wage demands of £125,000 per week, an uplift on his £80,000 per week Chelsea salary.

That isn’t thought to have put Arteta off, and as a result, any transfer could be concluded in the coming days.