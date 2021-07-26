It takes a decent player to impress Brazilian legend, Roberto Carlos, but one Chelsea star in particular has made a real impression.

Under Thomas Tuchel, the west Londoners went from strength to strength in the second half of the Premier League season, culminating in a deserved Champions League title after a 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Jorginho then went on to help Italy to European Championship glory at Wembley, and that’s tipped the balance as far as Roberto Carlos is concerned.

“At Euro 2020, I cheered for Mancini’s team, because of the way that team play and they have the right mentality,” he said to Tuttomercatoweb during an interview.

“Jorginho was decisive, he would also have been useful for Brazil. After the European Championship and the Champions League, Chelsea should make him a statue.”

His sentiments are well-intentioned of course, if a little over the top, much like those who are pushing Jorginho forward as a contender for the Ballon d’Or award.

The midfielder has had a great season, of that there is little doubt, however, to believe he even has a slight chance of winning the biggest individual award in world football is fanciful at best.

A statue is a nice idea but that’s all it is.