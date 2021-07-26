Manchester United supporters will be delighted as the club have officially announced that talented prospects Joe Hugill, Charlie McNeill and Paul Woolston have signed new contracts with the club.

Hugill is coming off the back of a wonderful debut season in Manchester after arriving from Sunderland for £300,000 and the Athletic’s report on a new deal has proved to be spot on.

This is another big moment in a special week for Hugill, the 17-year-old has had the chance to play for the first-team over the last seven days, with substitute outings against Derby and QPR.

Hugill scored six goals and chipped in with an assist in six appearances for United’s Under-18s last season before stepping up seamlessly to Under-23s level with 10 goals and two assists in 21 outings.

Hugill and McNeill have put pen to paper on ‘long-term’ contracts with United, whilst Woolston has signed a one-year deal ahead of his fourth season at the club.

McNeill returned to the Red Devils from cross-town rivals Manchester City last summer and has been unstoppable for the 18s side, scoring 25 times and providing six assists in 23 appearances last term.

The 17-year-old was handed two outings for the Under-23s last season and will be looking to fashion a clinical partnership with Hugill at that level in the new campaign.

Woolston arrived from hometown club Newcastle in November of 2018, he’s been part of the Under-23s team since but has never been the starter for the young Red Devils.

Despite that, last season was still the most formative one for Woolston, who is hailed as a ‘great influence both on an off the pitch’ as the No.1 spot for the Under-23s was shared equally between himself, Matej Kovar and Ondrej Mastny last term.