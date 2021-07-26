Done deal: Arsenal confirm season-long loan deal for promising forward

The gap between U23 football and the first team in the Premier League is getting wider as each season goes on, so most players will need to head out on loan to develop their game further.

That’s especially true at Arsenal where Mikel Arteta can’t afford to flood the senior team with youngsters as he needs results, while there’s also some serious competition for places in the attack.

As a result, Nikolaj Moller was unlikely to get any meaningful playing time this season, and this loan move should give him the perfect chance to show what he can do at a good level:

The 19-year-old Swedish striker has had to deal with “the next Zlatan” tags due to his nationality and the fact that he stands at 194cm tall, but he does appear to have a bright future in the game after impressing for the U23 side last season.

There’s no suggestion of an option to buy included in this so the hope will be that he scores plenty of goals and comes back next summer ready to push for a senior place, and it will be interesting to watch his development during the season.