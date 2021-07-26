Menu

Done Deal: Arsenal confirm the departure of 26 year-old on a season-long loan

Sometimes a player can just stick around at a club far longer than anybody has realised, and that might be the case with Arsenal goalkeeper Dejan Iliev.

The North Macedonian goalkeeper has actually been with the club since 2012, but he’s never looked like getting into the first team and he’s not even made a senior appearance in a cup competition either.

He’s also 26 years old so it’s a surprise that he’s still contracted to the Gunners, but he won’t be around as a goalkeeping option going into next season after his loan departure was confirmed:

He’s an interesting player as it appears that he’s been a captain for the U23 side in recent years as an overage player, but he will now spend next season in Slovakia with SKF Sered, and it’s a return to similar surroundings after spending time there in the 2019/20 season.

It’s hard to see him doing enough in that loan spell to earn a chance with Arsenal, but he could put himself in the shop window for a future transfer.

