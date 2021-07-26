Done Deal: Impressive Chelsea youngster takes a step up in quality as loan deal in confirmed

Some young players are good enough to jump straight from U23 football to the first team, but most of them will need to gradually increase the quality of their level over a few years.

It’s common for a player to go on loan to League Two to gain senior experience, and Chelsea stopper Jamie Cumming did that last season with Stevenage where he played in the majority of their games and looked very impressive.

Clearly he now needs to play at a higher level to further his development, and he’ll now have the chance to play in League One after Gillingham announced his signing:

The current odd suggest that Gillingham are more likely to be fighting against relegation rather than pushing for the top places, but that also means Cumming should have plenty of shots to save and that can also allow him to look good again.

He might still be a few years away from Chelsea’s first-team picture, but this is another great chance for him to show what he can do.