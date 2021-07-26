Done Deal: Spurs announce their exciting new signing from La Liga and thank Sergio Reguilon for the assist

There will be a few Premier League fans who won’t be familiar with Bryan Gil, but he was gaining a lot of attention in La Liga last season during a loan spell with Eibar.

He was seen as one of Sevilla’s brightest prospects so it was expected that he would go into their first team this year, but he’s actually signed for Spurs and his arrival is now official:

It it believed that he might need some time to adapt to the big move so perhaps it will be a case of cameo appearances to begin with rather than being thrown straight into the team, but there’s so much to like about his game and he should be a signing that excites the fans.

It’s also interesting to see that Sergio Reguilon is thanked for the assist in the announcement, so he’ll certainly have at least one familiar face to welcome him too.