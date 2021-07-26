The transfer of Raphael Varane is expected to be announced in a matter of hours as both Manchester United and Real Madrid finalise the deal, according to Deportes Cuatro.

Deportes Cuatro report that Real Madrid will net just over €50m for the centre-back, with Los Blancos to put those funds towards a bid to sign Kylian Mbappe at the end of next month.

The Spanish outlet state that Varane reached an agreement with United last week, but left Madrid to decide on the transfer as the Frenchman didn’t wish to disrespect the club he’s been with for 10 years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finally on the brink of landing the world-class partner that United need to pair with Harry Maguire, with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly not enough to make the side winners again.

Deportes Cuatro actually suggest that Varane, United and Madrid are all filling out the final pieces of paperwork that would make the transfer official in hours and at the very most ‘days’.

It will be interesting to see how Varane performs in the Premier League after a decade at the highest level with Madrid and also the French national team.

Varane could be the exact type of serial winner that the Red Devils need to return to their former glory after years of relative mediocrity since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.