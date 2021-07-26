John W Henry and Fenway Sports Group have had their doubters, but their long-term plan for Liverpool is certainly paying dividends for the club.

A wonderful period of success under Jurgen Klopp has been underscored by the right signings for the club and at the right price.

MORE: Liverpool wanted three Real Madrid stars

However, it’s in another area where the real benefits can be seen.

According to the Liverpool ECHO, with the recent sale of Harry Wilson to Fulham, the Reds can now boast sales of academy players totalling £108.5m.

It’s an astonishing amount of money for players that have barely made a dent in the Liverpool first team, but it does evidence the hard work that continues to go on behind the scenes at the Anfield-based outfit.

More Stories / Latest News John Terry ‘ready’ to take first steps as manager as he leaves assistant role at Aston Villa ‘His fitness is not what we are expecting’ – Everton star has already let down Rafa Benitez in pre-season run-out Barcelona hopeful of having Lionel Messi’s contract signed within the next week as Argentine gets set for pre-season return

Wilson follows a long line of academy stars not considered good enough for the highest level, including: Brad Smith, Sergi Canos, Jordon Ibe, Andre Wisdom, Cameron Brannagan, Lloyd Jones, Rafael Camacho, Ryan Kent, Bobby Duncan, Danny Ward, Ovie Ejaria, Ki-Jana Hoever and Rhian Brewster.