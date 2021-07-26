Although the country has seemingly opened up and is edging its way back to some sort of normality, things could be about to change as far as football is concerned, and that will put supporters back on a collision course with the government and the Premier League.

With just under three weeks to go until the start of the new season, discussions over only double-jabbed supporters being allowed into grounds after October are taking place talkSPORT report.

It’s believed that vaccine passports will need to be used by every supporter entering a ground with more than 20,000 fans, and proof of a negative Covid test will no longer be acceptable in order to gain entry.

No decision has been ratified as of this moment, but the fact that it’s being given serious consideration and isn’t off the table means that there’s a strong likelihood of it being pushed through.

With so many people against having the Covid vaccine, real problems could start to emerge at football grounds later in the season.