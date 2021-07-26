“Here we go” Fabrizio Romano indicates Man United have pulled off another major signing

Man United fans will be fully aware that they weren’t that far away from silverware last season, but they still needed another couple of additions to cover up some weak spots in the team.

Mason Greenwood has played well as a right-sided forward cutting inside but it’s not his natural position, and Jadon Sancho should bring so much more to the attack next season,.

That left the centre of the defence as the biggest need to be filled, and there has been a lot of talk about a move for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane in the past few days.

The general consensus was always that a deal would be done, and Fabrizio Romano has given it the famous “here we go” and it looks like the end is near with this one:

Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! ? #MUFC Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. ?? Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. ? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2021

The French defender is everything United need in a partner for Harry Maguire – He’s great on the ball, he’s quick and reads the game well, while he’s also a great defender so the rest of the back four don’t need to worry about covering for mistakes either.

He should be a great signing if it’s officially confirmed, and suddenly this Man United team looks like they have everything to put up a genuine title challenge next season.