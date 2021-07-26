Joey Barton enters not guilty plea and denies accusations he kicked wife in the head after party arrest

Former Premier League midfielder and current Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has entered a not guilty plea after being accused of assaulting his wife at a party, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Barton has been accused of inflicting the injuries that wife Georgia suffered outside a property in Kew, south-west London, on June 2.

The Standard have reported that Prosecutor Nahiedh Khan visited the home of friends for a small gathering during a trip to the capital.

The 38-year-old has been accused of grabbing his wife by the throat, before then kicking her in the head after she fell to the floor.

Barton, who hails from Merseyside, started his youth career with Everton and Liverpool before making his breakthrough at Manchester City and later featuring for Newcastle, QPR, Marseille, Burnley and Rangers. The former midfielder was capped once by England.

Here is the version of events put forward by the prosecutor:

“All parties were talking about a family-related matter when Mr Barton became quite angry about the topic of conversation,”

“He grabbed the throat of Mrs Barton, and this caused her to move backwards, falling to the floor.”

“Once on the floor, he is then said to have kicked her in the head, resulting in a half golf ball sized bruise on the right side of her temple.”

‘She can’t remember what happened directly, but afterwards she got up and realised her nose was bleeding.”

Barton, who was relegated from League One with Bristol Rovers last season having managed Fleetwood Town for two-and-a-half-years before, was reportedly arrested on the day of the alleged incident.

The Wimbledon magistrates court also heard that it was Mrs Barton who called the police, asking for her ‘intoxicated’ husband to be removed from the property.

Barton entered a not guilty plea to the charge of assault by beating as he appeared via videolink, wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

It’s added that Barton told the court that his wife had ‘great exaggerated’ the incident and that Georgia had been ‘drinking heavily’.

Barton’s wife, nor his two friends are expected to be witnesses in the case.