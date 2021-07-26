John Terry has announced that he ‘feels ready’ to take on the challenge of management as he has decided to leave his role as an assistant head coach for Aston Villa, per an official statement.

The former Chelsea and England captain took up a coaching role with Villa just a few months after he left the club in the summer of 2018.

Terry has done some wonderful work alongside Dean Smith in the last few years, helping the West Midlands outfit achieve promotion in 18/19, avoid relegation in 19/20 and push towards the top half of the Premier League table last season.

The 40-year-old admits that now is the ‘right time’ as he could not guarantee that he’d be able to see through the new campaign with Villa as Terry moves closer to landing his first managerial role.

Terry believes he is ‘ready’ to take up the challenge of management, the ex-defender was already popping up as a candidate for clubs and his Villa exit will make him an even more prominent one now.

Terry has explained the ‘extremely difficult decision’, via the Villa website:

“It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.”

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.”

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.”

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.”

“I would like to thank Christian Purslow and our owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”

“And I will forever be indebted to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club. I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.”

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.”

“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all the very best for the season ahead and say a huge thank you to the wonderful Aston Villa fans for their support.”

Terry has shared that he plans to spend some time with his family before visiting clubs and managers across Europe to learn even more about management, he played with some real icons during his illustrious career so he’ll have a wealth of knowledge to call on.