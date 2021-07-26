Whilst Liverpool are on their pre-season tour of Austria, they’ve received the great news that one of their youngsters has penned a long-term deal.

According to the official Liverpool website, 18-year-old Conor Bradley, who spent most of last season with the U23 squad, has put pen to paper.

MORE: Liverpool wanted three Real Madrid stars

He even had the chance to turn out for the first-team against Stuttgart last week, in what has turned out to be an incredible few days for the youngster.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will take some dislodging in Bradley’s now-favoured position, though Trent’s ascent to the first-team should provide more than enough motivation for Bradley to aim for.

More Stories / Latest News Brilliant news for Liverpool as Virgil van Dijk is set to make his playing comeback “Here we go” Fabrizio Romano indicates Man United have pulled off another major signing Premier League midfielder is ready to push for a loan move to Newcastle United

A full Northern Ireland international to boot, the youngster’s star is certainly on the rise, and that can only be good news for Jurgen Klopp.

Strength in depth will be key for the Reds to get back atop their perch in the Premier League, and academy products as much as player purchases will help them achieve just that.