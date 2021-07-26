Jurgen Klopp has offered an update over when Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota will make their first pre-season appearance.

The duo only recently joined the Liverpool training camp in Austria after representing Scotland and Portugal respectively at Euro 2020.

Both players will be expected to play a key role for Liverpool this season, with Robertson an undeniably key part of Klopp’s plans and Jota impressing last season.

But neither have made an appearance in pre-season yet having returned late due to their extended holidays following Euro 2020.

Though, the wait for both players looks set to come to an end with Klopp revealing both of them will feature on Thursday in a friendly with Hertha Berlin.

“They will have minutes, that’s the plan,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “They obviously trained completely normal all the time now and we try to involve them.”

Speaking about how the Reds will vary workloads for players on Thursday, Klopp added: “For some of them it’s the plan.

“Some of them are ready for 60 minutes, it will be hard for them definitely but it means then others play 30 minutes and stuff like this, or even maybe 20 minutes and these kind of things.”

After taking on Hertha on Thursday, Liverpool will return home ahead of two home friendlies against Spanish opposition.

Klopp’s men will face Athletic Club and Osasuna ahead of facing Norwich City in their Premier League opener on August 14.