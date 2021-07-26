Menu

Man City targeting world-class European striker as they prepare to admit defeat in Harry Kane chase

It was never going to be an easy task to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, and it appears that Man City may be preparing to admit defeat in their chase for the England captain after rumours surfaced linking them with another world-class striker.

The Daily Mirror note that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is steadfast in his demand for £160m for any club that wishes to buy Kane, with the Daily Telegraph citing City sources as saying that they won’t pay such a figure.

It would be a British transfer record, and by some distance, but despite their apparent riches it seems Pep Guardiola is going to go shopping elsewhere.

Robert Lewandowski could rejoin Pep Guardiola at Man City

As a former Bayern Munich coach, he knows all about the damage that Robert Lewandowski can do.

On a weekly wage of €300,000 (£256,000), a tweet from earlier in July by BBC journalist, Neil Henderson, which references a Daily Mail article, suggests that City would be willing to accommodate those salary demands in order to land the Polish hit-man.

Where that would leave Kane is anyone’s guess.

  1. Come on – he’s been a great striker and may have another season in him if he stays fit, but at his age (33 on three weeks time) City will never consider him.

    Reply

