Man United are willing to let ace with 224 senior appearances leave for nothing

It was a massive tout at the time when Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that Phil Jones could be United’s “best every player”, and it’s probably fair to say that he didn’t quite manage to live up that billing.

He did look impressive when he first joined from Blackburn Rovers and he was a regular starter for a couple of seasons, but injuries have largely decimated his career but he’s still played in 224 senior games for United.

He also has that unfortunate thing where he’s largely known for hapless defending and making some fairly ridiculous faces as he defends, but he’s now at a point where he’s going to need to leave to rejuvenate his career.

Finding a buyer could be tough for United when he’s likely earning more than most teams can afford, so it’s now been suggested that they’re willing to let him go for nothing by 90min.com.

They claim that he earns more than £100k per week so that is a lot for most teams to take on, but it’s suggested that Steve Bruce is a fan and would be willing to take him to Newcastle United.

It’s also thought that Brighton and Burnley may be interested so he should have some options, and it would be interesting to see how he fares with a lesser team if he can get fit and playing regularly.