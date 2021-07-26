As the start of the 2021/22 Premier League season approaches, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is continuing to ensure transfer business is being concluded for Man United, and to that end, it’s expected that the club will have signed another player by the weekend.

Jadon Sancho has already been acquired to provide pace and creativity down the flanks for the Red Devils, but it’s in defence where the Norwegian really needs to concentrate his efforts.

Le Parisien note that the Premier League outfit could bag Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane for as little as £39m, and with the Daily Mirror suggesting that talks between the two clubs have progressed rapidly, it’s thought that it won’t be long before Varane is unveiled in Manchester.

Indeed, it could be at some point this week, as Solskjaer seeks to tie down another high-quality exponent to strengthen his back four.

If United are able to land Varane and a potential high-quality replacement for Paul Pogba, there’s every reason to believe that they’ll be there or thereabouts come the shake-up at the end of the campaign.