As the Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain saga rumbles on, it seems that Manchester United have admitted defeat in their attempts to keep him at the club as reports have emerged linking the Red Devils with a replacement.

The Frenchman is known to have turned down the Red Devils latest contract offer, and with only a year left on his current deal, United are left with little option other than to cash in on him whilst they can.

To that end, the Daily Mail note that United believe they can beat Premier League rivals, Liverpool, to the signing of Atletico Madrid star, Saul Niguez.

It seems that the Rojiblancos are keen to get Saul’s wages off of their books, and a swap deal with Barcelona for Antoine Griezmann was even discussed at one stage.

With the Daily Mail reporting that Nemanja Matic is also considering his options, it’s obvious that United need a quality midfielder in place quickly, and to that end Saul fits the bill.