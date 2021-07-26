It’s becoming quite a busy transfer window for Manchester United, and the revolving door at Old Trafford looks set to keep turning as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks a buyer for one of the club’s biggest flops of recent years.
Although a potential £50m transfer fee isn’t beyond the reach of many clubs, Anthony Martial’s reported £250,000 per week wages may prove to be a huge stumbling block.
The Frenchman burst onto the scene in Manchester with a debut goal against Liverpool, but has blown hot and cold for the club ever since.
With Jadon Sancho now having been secured, it appears that Martial’s days as a first-team regular are all but numbered, and to that end, it would suit all parties if he found a new club.
The Daily Star suggest that Tottenham Hotspur may be interested in the wide man’s services, however, unless some agreement can be reached on wages, that looks to be a non-starter.