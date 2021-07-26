Manchester United may not be done shopping for centre-backs after Raphael Varane’s arrival.

The deal to take Varane to Old Trafford appears to be progressing nicely for United with reports this morning suggesting an agreement with Real Madrid is close.

Varane will solve a real issue for United in becoming a top quality partner for Harry Maguire amid uncertainty over who partner’s the England international best.

But according to the Daily Mail, the Reds may seek to buy another world-class centre-back even after Varane.

It’s reported United will return to Sevilla star Jules Kounde after signing Varane, a player they have been linked with for some time.

As things stand, Kounde has a €80million release clause, meaning it’s unlikely United really would sign another centre-back of that price range, given they would be spending well over £100million for two defenders when they already have an £80million centre-back in Harry Maguire.

Not only that, but Kounde, who is a French international and one of the highest-rated young centre-backs in Europe, would need some convincing to sign for a United side that will likely already have Maguire and Varane in place.