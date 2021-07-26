Menu

Man Utd set to sign another centre-back after Raphael Varane transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United may not be done shopping for centre-backs after Raphael Varane’s arrival.

The deal to take Varane to Old Trafford appears to be progressing nicely for United with reports this morning suggesting an agreement with Real Madrid is close.

Varane will solve a real issue for United in becoming a top quality partner for Harry Maguire amid uncertainty over who partner’s the England international best.

MORE: Varane already preparing for Man Utd transfer

But according to the Daily Mail, the Reds may seek to buy another world-class centre-back even after Varane.

It’s reported United will return to Sevilla star Jules Kounde after signing Varane, a player they have been linked with for some time.

Jules Kounde
Jules Kounde has caught the eye of top clubs with his fine displays for Sevilla.
More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona forced to consider activating a secret plan for Antoine Griezmann with new season fast approaching
Out-of-favour Arsenal ace to complete European loan switch this week as Gunners plan to bolster in key position
Raphael Varane is already preparing for life at Manchester United ahead of transfer

As things stand, Kounde has a €80million release clause, meaning it’s unlikely United really would sign another centre-back of that price range, given they would be spending well over £100million for two defenders when they already have an £80million centre-back in Harry Maguire.

Not only that, but Kounde, who is a French international and one of the highest-rated young centre-backs in Europe, would need some convincing to sign for a United side that will likely already have Maguire and Varane in place.

More Stories Harry Maguire Jules Kounde Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.