Manchester United have reportedly made a decision over Daniel James amid interest from Leeds United.

James has once again become a target of Leeds having once failed to complete a deadline day move on time from Swansea City despite turning up at Elland Road and having pictures in a Whites shirt.

According to The Sun, Leeds are eyeing another move for James this summer as they look to strengthen ahead of their second season in the Premier League.

But Manchester United have already decided they will not permit a move for the Welshman, according to The Sun.

The Reds know they could be without forward Marcus Rashford for the opening months of the season with shoulder surgery set to take place in the coming weeks, according to the Manchester Evening News.

And with that in mind, United have decided they want to keep hold of James to make sure they have enough cover out wide.

James struggled for consistency last season when he only made 11 Premier League starts.

He is not expected to be a starter for the coming season, particularly after the arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but he may yet get a chance to keep Rashford out of the team with a bright start to the season given the England international’s injury.