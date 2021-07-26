Menu

Manchester United make Diogo Dalot decision amid AC Milan offer

Manchester United have welcomed Diogo Dalot back to the club despite transfer links over an exit.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan featuring regularly for the Serie A giants as they fell short in the title race.

Ahead of this season, AC Milan once again offered to take the Portuguese full-back on loan, but according to the Manchester Evening News, the approach was rejected, or at least for now.

After Alex Telles was ruled out for three weeks, and with no progress on the Kieran Tripper transfer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to keep his options open at left-back, according to the report.

And with that in mind, Dalot looks set to be kept around until the situation in that position becomes clear.

diogo dalot
Dalot has played a minimal role since Solskjaer took over.
If United cannot strengthen, then Dalot may well end up staying, while an incoming at left-back could pave the way for the 22-year-old to depart on loan again.

For now, Dalot will join in with pre-season training, and according to the report, the youngster will have little problem with the scenario, enjoying a ‘warm’ relationship with Solskjaer.

