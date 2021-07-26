Manchester United reportedly remain hopeful they can pull off a deal for Erling Haaland this summer, but any potential deal is a long shot.

Haaland was regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford last year, but since then, the Reds have fallen out of the picture with Chelsea looking the most likely destination for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Though, United remain interested, according to Mundo Deportivo via 90min.

MORE: Man Utd make Diogo Dalot decision

According to the report, United are not keen on paying the €200million Haaland will likely cost this summer, but they are considering offering Anthony Martial as part of the deal.

Martial is valued at €45million by Transfermarkt, meaning the Reds could reduce Haaland’s fee to somewhere near the €155million mark.

Whether they are happy to pay that much remains to be seen, however, especially with Jadon Sancho already signed for £73million and Raphael Varane looking likely to follow, and the left-back position is also one in need of strengthening.

But even if they are willing, United may find it difficult to outbid Chelsea, who have made the striker position an undoubted priority this summer.

And with that in mind, it is a surprise to see United being linked with Haaland again, especially with the money they are already committing to other areas of the pitch.