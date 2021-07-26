Medicals set: When Raphael Varane will undergo tests ahead of €50m+ transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid

It seems like a matter of time before the transfer of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid to Manchester United is announced as Gianluca Di Marzio has shared when the ace will undergo medical tests.

Di Marzio reports that the Red Devils have agreed a deal with Los Blancos for Varane that will cost €50m plus bonuses, the Italian journalist adds that medicals in Manchester will take place in two days.

It’s no surprise to see Di Marzio breaking this news after the developments on the Varane today…

Deportes Cuatro claimed that official word on the centre-back’s transfer was hours away this morning, as they reported that all three parties were finalising the paperwork to seal the deal.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave the deal his trademark ‘here we go’ treatment , signifying that this is a done deal that just needs to be officially announced.

The Manchester Evening News also reported that Varane had his travel arrangements in place, now we know that the Frenchman will arrive in Manchester on Wednesday.

Varane could be a game-changing addition for a Manchester United side that were not ready to move back towards their former glory last season as they failed to win any silverware.

The 28-year-old may be the perfect recruit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Varane is not only someone with world-class experience to partner alongside Harry Maguire, but he is a serial winner.