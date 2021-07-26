Newcastle United in line for a £6m windfall due to potential transfer of former player

It always makes sense to include a sell-on clause when selling any young player, and it looks like Newcastle could earn a significant amount of Adam Armstrong leaves Blackburn Rovers this summer.

He didn’t manage to break into the Newcastle side during his time there and there were several loan spells, while time has made it clear that he just needed to spend a few years in the Championship playing every week to develop.

His first season at Blackburn was fairly nondescript as he only managed 5 league goals, but he then managed 16 the season after that and last year saw him deliver 29 strikes in all competitions.

He’s still only 24 so it looks like he’s ready for another crack at the Premier League, and a report from the Northern Echo has indicated that a £15m offer from Watford has already been rejected.

It’s also confirmed that Newcastle are due 40% of that next fee, so they should be in line for at least £6m if he does move on, and probably even more if the £15m wasn’t enough to convince Blackburn to sell.

That’s a significant amount for the Magpies and should help them secure an extra signing or two, so there will be a hope that an agreement can be reached soon.