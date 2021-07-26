Offer made: Barcelona hope to receive as much as €25m as out-of-favour player looks set to leave

It’s taken some time for Barcelona to actually move players on, but it looks like they might finally be getting somewhere.

Clement Lenglet is a good La Liga defender but he might not be up to Barca’s standard, while he does have lapses in his concentration and he’s often blamed for defeats as a result.

He’s one of the players that Barca have been looking to move on this summer, and a report from Sport has indicated that a transfer to Roma is getting closer.

The Italian giants have already made an opening offer of €15m which Barca may have been tempted to accept, but they are looking to hold firm and collect a fee of closer to €25m to let him leave.

It’s also worth pointing out that the player’s preferred destination would be the Premier League but there doesn’t seem to be any interest coming from there, so Roma may be his main option at this point.