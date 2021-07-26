Arsenal are still making moves in the goalkeeping department as they’ve decided to loan Runar Alex Runarsson out, the Iceland international will complete a switch this week, according to Football.London.

Runarsson was recruited as a second-choice stopper last summer for a reported fee of £1.5m after the Gunners sold long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

The Iceland ace found himself cast aside after a costly error in the League Cup tie against Manchester City, which flipped the momentum and led to the Gunners being hammered 4-1.

Runarsson was only called on once more by Mikel Arteta after that mistake, in an unplanned move as the 26-year-old had to come in between the sticks when Bernd Leno was sent off against Wolves.

Chris Wheatley adds for Football.London that the 6ft1 keeper will travel to Izmir this week to complete a move to newly-promoted Altay.

It’s added that this will leave 19-year-old Arthur Okonkwo as a third choice for the North London outfit as they plot a third transfer bid for Bournemouth ace Aaron Ramsdale.

Alex Runarsson will sign for Turkish side Altay Spor on loan next week. The Gunners are preparing a third bid for Aaron Ramsdale, and Arthur Okonkwo is being considered as third choice goalkeeper. Ben White’s #AFC move also set to be announced.https://t.co/CfZyWxbWkB — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 25, 2021

Football.London note that Ramsdale is the primary target for Arteta, despite talks being held over the signing of Andre Onana, who is seemingly available for a cut-price due to his contract and suspension.

Sending Runarsson out of the limelight after his debut season was overshadowed by the costly errors against Manchester City is a fairly smart move from Arsenal, the ace can go out and focus solely on his football and hopefully return a better player.

Some fans may question the club’s plans to seek out a big-money stopper like Ramsdale whilst Bernd Leno is still at the club, as they may feel funds would be better allocated to other parts of the team.